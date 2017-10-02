Royals “core four” exit to a standing ovation at The K

The Royals were denied a .500 season, getting demolished by the D’backs 14-2 at Kauffman Stadium. It was the Royals first losing season since 2012. In the last six seasons the Royals have never finished lower than third place in the Central. Its also no coincidence that six years ago, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar played together for the first time.

In the fifth inning yesterday, they were all pulled from the game at the same time. They hugged at the pitcher’s mound and walked off the field at the same time to a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium, most likely the last time those four will be together in a Royals uniform with all four testing the free agent market this off season.

>>Hosmer Homers After Fan Ovation

Eric Hosmer got a long ovation from the fans as he came to bat in the first inning against Arizona. He then promptly lined a home run to left to give KC an early 1-0 lead.

>>Royals’ Merrifield Wins AL Stolen Base Title

Whit Merrifield fell short his quest for 20 home runs this season, but did win the American League stolen base title. Merrifield had 34 steals, edging out the 33 that Cameron Maybin had with the Angels and Astros. Houston’s Jose Altuve was right behind with 32.