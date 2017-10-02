Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-2-2017

Top Stories: A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a shooting Saturday night in Ferguson, near St. Louis. Family members held a vigil last night for 20-year-old Christina Jones, who was shot and killed just outside her home while sitting in a car. KTVI reports the shooting took place during an altercation between the woman’s boyfriend and ex-boyfriend. And the Missouri Corrections Department has fallen about six months behind in paying its county jail bills. Spokesperson Karen Pojmann tells Missourinet prior to last November, the state lacked appropriate review of its jail reimbursement process, leading to uncertainty in how a 19-million dollar deficit piled up.