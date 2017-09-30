Two Missouri faces on Saturday Night Live tonight

Three new cast members debut tonight on Saturday Night Live, including two from Missouri. Heidi Gardner of Kansas City and Chris Redd of St. Louis are a part of the show’s new season.

Redd has performed a lot of stand-up, including his Comedy Central special premiering this month.

Gardner Gardner is performing on the Crackle animated show Supermansion and will appear next year in the movie Life of the Party with Melissa McCarthy.

Three SNL main cast members departed after the end of last season, Bobby Moynihan after 8 seasons, Vanessa Bayer after 7, and Sasheer Zamata after 4.

Babe magnet Ryan Gosling will host tonight’s show with musical guest Jay-Z.