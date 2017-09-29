Green lender that recently expanded in Missouri under investigation by FBI and SEC

One of the country’s largest green lenders that recently expanded in Missouri is under federal investigation.

The FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission are probing the activities of Renovate America, which provides home loans as part of the Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or PACE. The loans are often used to install solar panels or replace heating and air-conditioning systems.

In Missouri, they were made available at the residential level in September of 2016. Since then, Renovate America has financed $10 million in projects for roughly 650 homeowners in the state.

Nationally, complaints have been mounting that too many people have taken out unaffordable loans after contractors have misrepresented how the financing is to be paid back.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that the FBI is examining how San Diego based Renovate America trains its sales team and contractors, and how it markets its financing to homeowners. PACE liens typically are given super priority status above a home’s mortgage, which puts customers who don’t pay at risk of losing their homes.

The company released a statement this week saying it’s complying with an FBI investigation into a contractor that handles PACE loans, and noted it’s no longer doing business with that contractor.

In early August, John Maslowski with Renovate America told Missourinet that the company takes special care to protect its customers.

“We are building the most efficient PACE program in the country with the highest consumer protections,” said Maslowski. “We are extremely proud of the consumer protections that we have as part of our program, and we’re working to try to make those a foundation for any community.”

With its latest roll-out in Missouri, Renovate America says it’s loan are now available to 129,000 new households.

In its release responding to the Wall Street Journal story, the company said the Securities and Exchange Commission investigation was a small matter involving fewer than 100 homes.

As far as contractors go, Maslowski says the company goes further than other PACE loan providers in checking licenses and conducting background checks. “From a track record perspective, we only want to partner with the trusted local contractors.”

Maslowski further told Missourinet that over the past two years, Renovate America has put consumer protections in place that have resulted in the company severing business ties with more than 100 contracting firms.

“We have a data driven contractor quality rating system, that monitors their performance. It looks at customer satisfaction from you or I the property owner. If there are questions or complaints coming from property owner, we look at how quickly they resolve them.”

The company says it has amended more than 60 specific processes to ensure homeowners have a better understanding of their PACE financing obligation.

PACE programs are typically established by local governments, which tie the privately financed loans to the home and allow them to be repaid as line items on property tax bills.

Renovate America’s financing has been available in the Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis areas since last September, and is now active in mid Missouri’s Columbia and Jefferson City.