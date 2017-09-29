DeJong robbed of game tying homer in 11th. Cardinals postseason chances wiped out

The Cardinals were eliminated from wild card contention with a 2-1 loss to the Cubs in 11 innings at Busch Stadium. Matt Bowman gave up the go-ahead double to Taylor Davis in the 11th. Paul DeJong was robbed of a game-tying homer by Leonys Martin at the center field wall to end the game.

St. Louis looked uninspired, striking out a total of 17 times and mustering just six hits for the evening. Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks finished with nine over his five innings. The Cardinals finish the season series 5-14 against the Cubs.

Lance Lynn struck out five over five innings and allowed just three hits, but one was a first inning homer to Ian Happ. Lynn will test the free agency market in the offseason.

>>Cardinals Host Brewers Tonight

The Cardinals begin their final series of the season tonight as they welcome the Brewers to Busch Stadium to begin a three-game set. John Gant gets the ball for St. Louis. He’s 0-and-0 with a 3.65 ERA. Milwaukee counters with Chase Anderson, who is 11-and-4 with a 2.81 ERA. The Cards are third in the NL Central at 82-and-77.