Reiboldt confident lawmakers will preserve care for 8,000 disabled Missourians

A key Missouri GOP lawmaker wants to preserve in-home and nursing care for more than 8,000 disabled Missourians.

State Rep. Bill Reiboldt, R-Neosho, has been getting feedback from his constituents.

“We do need to take care of that issue and we will, whether we call ourselves into special session or whether the Governor (Eric Greitens) calls us into special session,” Reiboldt says.

Reiboldt, who represents heavily-Republican Newton County, predicts lawmakers will preserve the care.

“I’ve had a lot of calls on that issue and we really need to address it and I feel confident that we will,” says Reiboldt.

House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob, told Missourinet on Tuesday that he believes he and State Sen. Mike Cunningham, R-Rogersville, will have a plan to present to lawmakers, by early next week.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, and House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, want both chambers to develop a funding solution to preserve the care.