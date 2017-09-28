Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-28-2017

Top Stories: A political adviser working for Joplin businessman David Humphreys has been fined by the Missouri Ethics Commission for not registering as a lobbyist in the 2016 and 2017 legislative sessions. Paul Mouton of Webb City discussed right to work and tort reform measures with lawmakers. And Congressional Republicans are proposing to slash the corporate tax rate by 15-percent and reduce the seven individual income-tax brackets into three. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says people spend too much money getting their taxes figured out.