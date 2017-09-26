The Bill Pollock Show–When the #STLCards are losing 8-1, you talk about #NachoMan (PODCAST)

Missourinet

Andrew Gudermuth of Sikeston was hoping to get a foul ball when he had front row tickets down the third base line at Busch Stadium for Monday’s Cardinals-Cubs game.  He got that and more, much more.

Andrew is now known as Nacho Man.  Cubs shortstop Addison Russell knocked a tray of nachos out of Andrew’s hands as he flew into the seats after a foul ball.  What happened the rest of the night for Nacho Man was amazing:  Free nachos, a selfie with Russell, TV interviews and people wanting his autograph.

This is the true meaning of “You can’t beat fun at the ol ballpark.”