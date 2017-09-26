STLCards knocked out of division race. Yadi knocked out of game after two straight foul balls (AUDIO)

Luke Weaver was roughed up for eight runs in just three innings of work as the Cardinals lost to the Cubs 10-2 at Busch Stadium. All of the Cubs runs were scored with two outs. Addison Russell’s three-run double highlighted a four-run first for Chicago, which reduced its magic number to one to clinch the NL Central. Jed Gyorko and Luke Voit homered for St. Louis. Weaver talks about what was different in this start.

>>Molina Exits After Two Foul Balls Off Mask

The status of Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina for the rest of the season is in doubt. He’s in concussion protocol after taking not one, but two foul balls right off his mask in the seventh inning last night off the bat of the Cubs’ Kris Bryant. Molina doubled over after the second one and manager Mike Matheny took him out of the game. Molina threw up as he came out of the game. Matheny comments.

>>Cardinals Fan Gets Food Delivery From Cubs’ Russell

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell surprised a Cardinals fan with a food delivery last night at Busch Stadium. He bowled over a fan and their nachos while chasing a foul popup along the third-base line in the second inning. Russell later returned with a new plate of nachos for the fan, who shook hands with Russell and took a picture with him. Cubs manager Joe Maddon called it the highlight of the night.

>>Cardinals Host Cubs Again Tonight

The Cardinals and Cubs continue their four-game series tonight at Busch Stadium. Carlos Martinez will start for St. Louis. He’s 12-and-11 with a 3.63 ERA this season. Jake Arrieta takes the mound for Chicago. He’s 14-and-9 with a 3.43 ERA. The Cardinals are two and a half games out of the second NL wild card with six games left.

>>Marlins Nip Rockies

The Marlins nipped the Rockies, 5-4, in the opener of a three-game set at Coors Field. Jonathan Lucroy clubbed a solo homer for Colorado, which came up short for the sixth time in eight games.