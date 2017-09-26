Fitzpatrick optimistic about plan to preserve care for 8,000 disabled Missourians

The Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman believes he and a key State Senator will have a plan by early next week, to try to preserve in-home and nursing care for more than 8,000 disabled Missourians.

House Budget Chair Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob, tells Missourinet he and State Sen. Mike Cunningham, R-Rogersville, have been having more discussions, and believes they’ll have a plan to present to their colleagues by early next week.

That would be within the three-week timeframe laid out during the September 13 veto session in Jefferson City.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, and House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, want the two chambers to develop a funding solution to preserve the care.

Pro Tem Richard has said that it’s the job of lawmakers, even in tough budget years, to protect “our most vulnerable citizens.”

Richard and Richardson also want lawmakers to consider restoring provider rate cuts, including cuts to private duty nurses who administer in-home neonatal care.

Missouri House Democrats tried unsuccessfully to override Governor Eric Greitens’ (R) veto of the fund sweep bill this month. The House override vote failed 49-106.