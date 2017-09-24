Smith and Hunt lead Chiefs to 3-0 start

The Kansas City defense picked off Phillip Rivers twice early in the first quarter and Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes in the first 9 1/2 minutes against what used to be his hometown team, Terrance Mitchell had two interceptions and rookie Kareem Hunt scored on a 69-yard run to seal the Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Rivers was intercepted by Mitchell on the game’s third play of the game and four plays later Smith hit Tyreek Hill on a 30-yard touchdown pass. Then, Rivers moved the Chargers into Chiefs territory but was picked off by Marcus Peters. Again, four plays later, Smith threw a shovel pass to Albert Wilson for a 14-0 lead.

The Chiefs picked off Rivers a total of three times. Two of the last three years he has led the NFL in interceptions.

Smith was 16-of-21 for 155 yards with two TDs on no interceptions. Hunt ran for 172 yards on 17 carries.