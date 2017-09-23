Greitens’ prepare for Asia trade mission

Governor Eric Greitens, R, will leave today for a trade mission to China and South Korea – his first since the outsider took office in January. The trip will include meetings with government officials, business executives, and civic and educational partners in Beijing, Shanghai, and Seoul.

First Lady Sheena Greitens, who is a Mizzou professor on East Asian security and democracy/dictatorship, will also be going on the trip.

The Governor says they have chosen Asia for their first trade mission because of the great opportunity that the state of Missouri has in the Asia-Pacific to increase trade, promote job-creating business growth, attract investment to Missouri, and create educational and cultural ties.

“Our goal is to sell more Missouri products around the world, attract more investment in Missouri’s economy, and create more quality jobs for Missouri families,” says Gov. Greitens.

China and South Korea are two of Missouri’s largest manufacturing export destinations today, and there is tremendous growth potential for Missouri in Asian markets.