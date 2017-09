Murder charges have been filed against a 28-year-old St. Joseph man in the death of his grandmother. Robert Forrester is accused of killing Beverly Forrester, 77, last night.

The St. Joseph Police Department says officers responded to a disturbance call to find Beverly Forrester dead. An investigation that began as a suspicious death has turned into a homicide investigation.

Robert Forrester is scheduled for an arraignment on Monday.

By KFEQ in St. Joseph