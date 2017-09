Dexter Fowler led the way with three hits and driving in two as the St. Louis Cardinals topped the Cincinnati Reds 8-5.

With the victory, St. Louis finished off a sweep of the three-game series.

The Cardinals win coupled with a Rockies loss have put St. Louis 1 ½ games behind Colorado for the second NL wild card.

Carlos Martinez improved to 12-11 going 6 1/3 innings allowing four runs on nine hits.