Five Royals pitchers headed by starter Jason Vargas combined on a two-hitter as Kansas City topped Toronto 1-0 in the series finale Thursday.

Melky Cabrera had three hits and drove in Alex Gordon for the only run of the game.

Vargas notched his 17th win striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. The Blue Jays were unable to get a runner past first base against Vargas or four Royals relievers.

Kansas City has 10 games remaining and are 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card spot.