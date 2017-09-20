Missourinet

The Bill Pollock Show–Billy Joel still a go at Busch, My top 5 songs, plus #Mizzou – Auburn preview (PODCAST)

I’m excited…seeing Billy Joel at Busch Stadium on Thursday…it was a bucket list item.  I’ll play my top 5 Billy Joel songs.  See if you agree with my list.

Zack Blackerby works for a sports radio station in Auburn.  I called him up to preview the Tigers-Tigers game.

Also, nobody had to guts to ask Barry Odom if he needed this win to keep the fans on his side.  I did…I asked him.  You’ll hear his answer.

Alex Gordon of the Royals helped break a major league record for home runs.  What happened to Moose?

Dexter Fowler coming up big for the Cardinals down the stretch.