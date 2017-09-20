Royals drop opener in Toronto

Darwin Barney drove in three runs as the Blue Jays topped the Royals 5-2 in Toronto. Alex Gordon’s home run in the eighth was the 5,694th long ball of the season, breaking a single-season record set in 2000. Ian Kennedy surrendered two runs over five innings to take the loss for the Royals.

The Royals take on the Blue Jays again tonight in Toronto. It’s the second of their three-game series at Rogers Centre. Jake Junis will start for KC, while the Blue Jays hand the ball to Brett Anderson. The Royals are 73-and-77, 4 1/2 games out of the second AL wild card. KC has 12 games remaining.