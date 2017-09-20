Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-20-2017

Top Stories: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said yesterday that the city’s interim police chief’s comments after a third night of protesting were “inflammatory”. A few hours after more than 100 people were arrested Sunday night, Interim Chief Lawrence O’Toole said at a news conference that police “owned tonight.” And a Missouri state trooper who was convicted of a misdemeanor count involving the 2014 drowning death of Brandon Ellingson at the Lake of the Ozarks has been sentenced to ten days of “shock time” in the Morgan County Jail in Versailles.