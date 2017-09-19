Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 9-19-2017

Top stories:
The State Board of Education has approved a proposed budget for the next fiscal year. A sentence has been handed down to a state patrol trooper in connection with the drowning death of an Iowa man. Alisa Nelson reports.
By Alisa Nelson
