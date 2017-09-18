The Bill Pollock Show–Odom may be in over his head at #Mizzou – The one call that stuck out (PODCAST)

It came at halftime. That was the moment it hit me that Barry Odom may be in over his head. Odom went into the locker room with a timeout in his pocket and they ran one play from scrimmage in 12 seconds after a first and goal. What happened to playing fast on offense?

Everyone can slump a couple of weeks…even me when it comes to my college football predictions. How did I do? Not very well.

Even my baseball expert told us the Cardinals would take two out of three from the Cubs! That didn’t happen and with that weekend sweep you can kiss the playoffs goodbye.