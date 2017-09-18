Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-18-2017

Top Stories: Peaceful protesters say they’re concerned violence and vandalism taking place in St. Louis following a controversial court decision will be associated with them. Latasha Bell, who said she was at the protests after the Michael Brown shooting, thought an incident where someone climbed on top of a police SUV and smashed its windshield Friday ruined an otherwise peaceful march. And one of the organizers of the protests, which are in response to the verdict in the Jason Stockley case, says people should expect more demonstrations. Reverend Darryl Gray, a longtime community activist, says more protests will be held, but he did not say where.