Andy Reid looks to continue his success against former assistants as Chiefs host Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs look to build off their season opening win in New England when they entertain the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs opened the year with a stunning 42-27 win against the defending champion Patriots last Thursday in Foxboro. It was the most points ever given up by the Patriots in head coach Bill Belichick’s 17-plus seasons. Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry suffered a season-ending Achilles’ injury in the victory.

Alex Smith threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns, including two to rookie Kareem Hunt, who had 246 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in all. His 246 yards are the most by any player making his NFL debut since the 1970 merger. Smith was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Carson Wentz threw for 307 yards, two TD’s and an interception as Philadelphia opened with a 30-17 win at NFC East-rival Washington. The Chiefs won the most recent matchup in Philadelphia in 2013.

The game will feature Andy Reid facing his former team and a former player and assistant. Doug Pederson left as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator position to accept the head coaching job prior to last season. Reid is 8-3 all-time against former assistants.