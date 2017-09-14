Royals head to Cleveland in hopes of snapping Indians long win streak

>>Royals Drop Rubber Match To White Sox

Scott Alexander surrendered a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning as the Royals lost 5-3 to the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Salvador Perez homered in the sixth, and Alcides Escobar and Alex Gordon plated runs in the eighth to tie the game at three for KC, which trailed 3-0 early. The Royals dropped two-of-three games in the series.

>>Royals At Indians Tonight

It’s now the Royals’ turn to try and cool off the red-hot Indians. KC opens a four-game series tonight in Cleveland, with Jake Junis to oppose the Tribe’s Josh Tomlin. The Indians set an American League record with their 21st consecutive victory yesterday against Detroit. The Royals were shut out three straight games in Cleveland late last month.

>>Royals Running Out Of Time In AL Wild Card Chase

The Royals are running out of time in the American League wild card chase. KC is 4-and-5 in its last nine games and 72-and-73 on the season overall. That puts the Royals four games behind the Twins for the second wild card spot. KC now begins an 11-game, four-city road trip that ends with a makeup game against the Yankees September 25th.