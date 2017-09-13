STLCards win. Division and wild card standings stay put

Paul DeJong went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI as the Cardinals routed the Reds 13-4 at Busch Stadium. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBI, and Tommy Pham drove in two and scored four times and Matt Carpenter drew four walks for St. Louis. Lance Lynn pitched five innings to improve to 11-and-7. The Cardinals have won four in-a-row.

Kris Bryant snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run homer in the fourth inning as the Cubs beat the Mets 8-3 at Wrigley Field. Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ also homered for Chicago, which snapped a three-game skid. The Cubs still lead the Cardinals by two games and the Brewers by two-and-a-half in the NL Central. They host the Mets again tonight.

Eric Thames homered and drove in a pair of runs to help lead the Brewers past the Pirates 5-2 in Milwaukee. Milwaukee starter Brent Suter lasted just three frames before six relievers mopped up the victory. Jeremy Jeffress picked up the win and Corey Knebel notched his 35th save.

Carlos Gonzalez hit a pair of two-run homers to power the Rockies to a 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks. Colorado has reeled off six straight wins to keep a 3.5 game lead over the Cardinals in the Wild Card.