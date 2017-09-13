Moss has been on a power surge. His grand slam the latest boost for the #Royals

Brandon Moss belted a grand slam in the first inning and the Royals hung on from there for a 4-3 win over the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. It was Moss’ third straight game with a home run as he’s reached 21 on the season. Sam Gaviglio pitched five innings of two-run ball for the win. Scott Alexander earned his fourth save.

Moss finished with two hits and over the last three games and is 6 for 9 with three homers, a double and nine RBIs.

The Royals wrap up their three-game series with the White Sox this afternoon at “The K.” Rookie Eric Skoglund makes his fifth start of the season for KC. He’s 1-and-2 with a 10.29 ERA. Lucas Giolito gets the ball for Chicago, with first pitch at 1:15 p.m. The Royals are 72-and-72, still three games behind the Twins for the second AL wild card spot.