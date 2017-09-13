Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Moss has been on a power surge. His grand slam the latest boost for the #Royals

Moss has been on a power surge. His grand slam the latest boost for the #Royals

By

Brandon Moss belted a grand slam in the first inning and the Royals hung on from there for a 4-3 win over the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.  It was Moss’ third straight game with a home run as he’s reached 21 on the season.  Sam Gaviglio pitched five innings of two-run ball for the win.  Scott Alexander earned his fourth save.

Moss finished with two hits and over the last three games and is 6 for 9 with three homers, a double and nine RBIs.

The Royals wrap up their three-game series with the White Sox this afternoon at “The K.”  Rookie Eric Skoglund makes his fifth start of the season for KC.  He’s 1-and-2 with a 10.29 ERA.  Lucas Giolito gets the ball for Chicago, with first pitch at 1:15 p.m.  The Royals are 72-and-72, still three games behind the Twins for the second AL wild card spot.