Mizzou basketball vs. Florida and Kentucky will be shown on CBS

The Southeastern Conference unveiled the television networks and start times for its 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday.

Each of the games can be seen from anywhere in the nation. SEC Network will televise 69 games, ESPN or ESPN2 will televise 40 contests, ESPNU 11 and CBS Sports six. The SEC’s games on ESPN platforms are exclusively branded as the “SEC on ESPN.”

Conference play tips off the weekend of December 30-31 and runs through Saturday, March 3. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least one time during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time and the remaining two games will be scheduled on a rotating basis. The fifth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge will take place on Saturday, January 27.

Kentucky (2), Missouri (4), Alabama (8), Florida (11), LSU (14), Arkansas (20), Texas A&M (27), Auburn (28) and Georgia (31) each have recruiting classes that rank among the top 31 of ESPN’s RecruitingNation Class Rankings for 2017. Twenty-six of ESPN’s 2017 Top 100 recruits signed with SEC schools, including 21 of the top 66 players.

The SEC Network will televise the first three days of the SEC Basketball Tournament (March 7-11) from Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo. The semifinals and championship game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

2017-18 SEC Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Date Game Television Time (ET)

Dec. 30 Texas A&M at Alabama ESPN2 TBD

Dec. 30 Vanderbilt at Florida ESPN2 TBD

Dec. 30 Tennessee at Arkansas SEC Network TBD

Dec. 31 Georgia at Kentucky ESPN 6:00 p.m.

Dec. 31 South Carolina at Ole Miss ESPN2 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 2 Auburn at Tennessee ESPNU 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 2 Alabama at Vanderbilt SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 2 Florida at Texas A&M ESPN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 2 Arkansas at Mississippi State SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 3 Ole Miss at Georgia SEC Network 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 Kentucky at LSU SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 Missouri at South Carolina ESPN2 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 6 Florida at Missouri CBS 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 6 Alabama at Georgia SEC Network 12:00 p.m.

Jan. 6 LSU at Texas A&M SEC Network 2:15 p.m.

Jan. 6 Mississippi State at Ole Miss SEC Network 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 Arkansas at Auburn ESPNU 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 6 Vanderbilt at South Carolina SEC Network 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 6 Kentucky at Tennessee SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 9 Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 9 South Carolina at Alabama SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 9 Tennessee at Vanderbilt SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 9 Ole Miss at Auburn ESPNU 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 10 Mississippi State at Florida SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 10 Georgia at Missouri ESPN2 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 10 LSU at Arkansas SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 13 Florida at Ole Miss CBS 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 13 South Carolina at Georgia SEC Network 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 13 Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 Kentucky at Vanderbilt ESPN 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 13 Missouri at Arkansas ESPN2 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 13 Texas A&M at Tennessee SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 13 Alabama at LSU SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 16 Georgia at LSU ESPNU 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 16 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 16 Kentucky at South Carolina ESPN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 16 Ole Miss at Texas A&M SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 17 Arkansas at Florida ESPN2 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 17 Auburn at Alabama SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 17 Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt SEC Network 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 20 Ole Miss at Arkansas SEC Network 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 Missouri at Texas A&M ESPN/2 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 20 Florida at Kentucky ESPN 8:15 p.m.

Jan. 20 Georgia at Auburn SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 20 Tennessee at South Carolina ESPN2 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 20 Mississippi State at Alabama SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 Arkansas at Georgia SEC Network 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPNU 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 23 Alabama at Ole Miss SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 Texas A&M at LSU ESPNU 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 23 Mississippi State at Kentucky ESPN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 24 South Carolina at Florida SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 24 Auburn at Missouri SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^Baylor at Florida ESPN 12:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^Texas Tech at South Carolina ESPN2 12:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^Ole Miss at Texas ESPN2 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^Oklahoma at Alabama ESPN 2:15 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^Georgia at Kansas State ESPNU 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^Tennessee at Iowa State ESPNU 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^TCU at Vanderbilt ESPN2 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^Kentucky at West Virginia ESPN 4:30/7 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^Texas A&M at Kansas ESPN 4:30/7 p.m.

Jan. 27 LSU at Auburn SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 ^Oklahoma State at Arkansas ESPN2 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 27 Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 Florida at Georgia SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 30 Auburn at Ole Miss SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 30 Vanderbilt at Kentucky ESPN 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 30 Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPNU 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 31 LSU at Tennessee SEC Network 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 Missouri at Alabama ESPN2 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 3 Kentucky at Missouri CBS 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 3 South Carolina at Texas A&M ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 3 Arkansas at LSU SEC Network 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 Alabama at Florida ESPN/2 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 3 Georgia at Mississippi State ESPNU 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 3 Ole Miss at Tennessee SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 3 Vanderbilt at Auburn SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 6 Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 6 South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN2 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 6 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 6 Missouri at Ole Miss SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 7 LSU at Florida SEC Network 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 Georgia at Vanderbilt SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN2 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 10 Florida at South Carolina CBS 12:00 p.m.

Feb. 10 Mississippi State at Missouri ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 10 Auburn at Georgia SEC Network 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 Kentucky at Texas A&M ESPN/2 4/6/8 p.m.

Feb. 10 Ole Miss at LSU ESPNU 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 10 Tennessee at Alabama SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 10 Vanderbilt at Arkansas SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 13 Texas A&M at Missouri ESPN 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 13 Arkansas at Ole Miss SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 13 LSU at Alabama SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 13 South Carolina at Tennessee ESPNU 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 14 Mississippi State at Vanderbilt SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 14 Georgia at Florida SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 14 Kentucky at Auburn ESPN2 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 17 Alabama at Kentucky CBS 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 17 Missouri at LSU ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 17 Auburn at South Carolina SEC Network 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 Texas A&M at Arkansas ESPN/2 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 17 Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN/2 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 17 Tennessee at Georgia SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 17 Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 20 Vanderbilt at LSU SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 20 Kentucky at Arkansas ESPN 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 20 Ole Miss at Missouri ESPN2 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 21 Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 Alabama at Auburn SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 Florida at Tennessee ESPN2 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 24 Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 24 LSU at Georgia ESPNU 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 24 South Carolina at Mississippi State SEC Network 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 Texas A&M at Vanderbilt ESPN/2 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 24 Missouri at Kentucky ESPN/2 6/8:00 p.m.

Feb. 24 Arkansas at Alabama SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 24 Auburn at Florida SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 Florida at Alabama ESPN/2 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 27 Missouri at Vanderbilt ESPN/2 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 27 Tennessee at Mississippi State SEC Network 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 27 Auburn at Arkansas SEC Network 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 LSU at South Carolina SEC Network 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 Ole Miss at Kentucky ESPN2 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 Texas A&M at Georgia SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

March 3 Mississippi State at LSU SEC Network 1:00 p.m.

March 3 Kentucky at Florida CBS 12:00 p.m.

March 3 Alabama at Texas A&M ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

March 3 South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network 3:30 p.m.

March 3 Arkansas at Missouri ESPN/2 6:00 p.m.

March 3 Georgia at Tennessee SEC Network 6:00 p.m.

March 3 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss SEC Network 8:30 p.m.