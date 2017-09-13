A new number one in Class 6 football–2017 rankings following week 4

CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Park Hill (13), 4-0, 147, 2
2. CBC (1), 3-1, 129, 4
3. Eureka (1), 4-0, 110, 5
4. Blue Springs, 2-2, 108, 3
5. Kirkwood, 3-1, 95, 1
6. Lee’s Summit West, 3-1, 85, 6
7. Rockhurst, 3-1, 52, 8
8. Lindbergh, 4-0, 40, 9
9. Hazelwood Central, 3-1, 18, T10
T10. Francis Howell, 3-1, 17, T10
T10. Rock Bridge, 3-1, 17, 7
Also receiving votes: Ritenour (4-0), 7
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Vianney (15), 4-0, 150, 1
2. Staley, 4-0, 130, 2
3. Fort Zumwalt North, 4-0, 125, 3
4. Liberty, 4-0, 104, 4
5. Fort Osage, 4-0, 89, 5
6. Battle, 2-2, 53, 6
7. William Chrisman, 4-0, 42, 8
8. Pattonville, 2-2, 40, NR
9. Chaminade, 2-2, 39, 7
10. Webster Groves, 3-1, 20, 9
Dropped out: No. 10 Ozark
Also receiving votes: Nixa (4-0), 18; Raytown (3-1), 12; Carthage (2-2), 3
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Webb City (15), 4-0, 150, 1
2. Carl Junction, 3-1, 132, 2
3. Kearney, 3-1, 122, 3
4. Platte County, 3-1, 95, 9
5. Parkway North, 3-1, 87, 8
6. Parkway Central, 3-1, 55, 4
7. Ladue, 2-2, 48, NR
8. West Plains, 4-0, 47, NR
9. Harrisonville, 2-2, 24, 6
10. Camdenton, 3-1, 21, NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Hannibal, No. 7 MICDS, No. 10 Raytown South
Also receiving votes: Hannibal (2-2), 19; MICDS (2-2), 17; St. Francis Borgia (4-0), 3; Raytown South (2-2), 2; St. Mary’s (4-0), 2; Smithville (4-0), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (15), 3-0, 150, 1
2. Blair Oaks, 4-0, 130, 2
3. Park Hills Central, 4-0, 116, 3
4. Chillicothe, 4-0, 111, 4
5. Maryville, 3-1, 79, 6
6. Seneca, 4-0, 71, 9
7. Center, 3-1, 62, T7
8. Mt. Vernon, 3-1, 32, 5
9. Miller Career, 2-2, 29, 10
10. Eldon, 3-1, 27, T7
Also receiving votes: Mexico (3-1), 17; St. James (4-0), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (13), 4-0, 148, 1
2. Trinity (2), 3-0, 137, 2
3. Lutheran North, 4-0, 116, 3
4. Ava, 4-0, 102, 4
5. Mountain Grove, 3-1, 88, 5
6. Centralia, 4-0, 83, 6
7. Lexington, 4-0, 51, 9
8. Lathrop, 4-0, 38, 10
9. Cardinal Ritter, 3-1, 31, NR
10. North Callaway, 3-1, 18, NR
Dropped out: No. 7 South Callaway, No. 8 Brentwood
Also receiving votes: Brentwood (3-1), 5; South Callaway (3-1), 5; Palmyra (3-1), 3
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Valle Catholic (12), 4-0, 145, 1
2. Monroe City (3), 4-0, 133, 2
3. Marceline, 4-0, 120, 3
4. Hamilton-Penney, 3-1, 97, 4
5. Lincoln, 4-0, 89, 5
6. Hayti, 4-0, 76, 6
7. Pierce City, 4-0, 61, 7
8. Westran, 4-0, 48, 8
9. Thayer, 3-1, 31, 9
10. Lockwood, 4-0, 23, 10
Also receiving votes: Wellington-Napoleon (3-1), 2