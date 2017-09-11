Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-11-2017

Top Stories: Flags on state grounds will be flown at half-staff tomorrow to honor those who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the U-S. Governor Greitens has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Tuesday, after the death of former State Rep. Mike Lair. And Senator Claire McCaskill says building a new hospital at southern Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood and enhancing airline service to the post are vital to the Fort’s long-term sustainability. Missouri’s senior senator spoke at a recent town meeting in St. Robert.