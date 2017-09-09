Odom after #Mizzou loss to South Carolina: “It’s called an ass-kicking” (VIDEO)

Missouri sophomore running back Damarea Crockett rushed for 97 yards and was a big part of the Tigers offense early, but a 10-0 lead turned into a 14-10 deficit within a 30 second span in the second quarter and Mizzou never recovered in a 31-13 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC opener for both teams on Saturday night at Faurot Field.

Crockett was injured late in the third quarter and held out. Odom expects him back for next week against Purdue, but made his feelings known about the loss after the game.

“I think a bruised tailbone is what it sounded like,” said Odom referring to Crockett’s injury. “Mine’s bruised too. It’s call an ass-kicking.”

Barry Odom following the #Mizzou loss to South Carolina https://t.co/YFdqgpLe7L — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) September 10, 2017

The Tigers failed in all three aspects of the game.

Offensively: Two interceptions by Drew Lock, one of which led to a 25 yard touchdown run from Deebo Samuel to put the Gamecocks up 14-10.

Special teams: A 97-yard kickoff return that was over-pursued. That led to Samuel’s second kickoff return for a TD in consecutive weeks. A fumbled punt. A blocked field goal and several other miscues.

Defensively: South Carolina was 8-of-15 on third down conversions. The Tigers couldn’t get off the field. No turnovers created led to lengthy drives.

Odom said his football team isn’t equipped to win games in which they don’t win the turnover battle or play bad on special teams.

For the positives. Senior tight end Jason Reese outran the South Carolina secondary after catching a pass from Lock over the middle and raced 61 yards for a touchdown to put the Tigers up 10-0. It was the longest reception of his career.

It was the first time the defense has held an opposing quarterback to under 200 yards (Bentley passed for 187) since the Delaware State game.

For the second time in three games, sophomore linebacker Cale Garrett has recorded ten tackles.

The one bright spot on special teams was punter Corey Fatony. He hit a career long 70 yards and now has 41 punts that have gone 50+ yards.