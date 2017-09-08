Missourinet

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-8-2017

Top Stories:  Kansas City Council members expressed interest yesterday in following through with a plan for a public vote on new airport construction.  The November ballot question would ask voters if they support a new terminal with all costs paid for by city operation of its airports and related facilities.  And Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson wants lawmakers to call a special session during next week’s annual veto session. Republican Representative Justin Alferman of Hermann likes the idea, but thinks only Governor Greitens is in a position call to for the gathering.