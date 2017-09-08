Missouri man arrested in connection with discovery of dismembered body

The discovery of a headless, handless body in a 55 gallon drum in mid-Missouri’s Rocky Mount has led to an arrest in Morgan County. According to Sheriff Norman Dills, the victim’s head and hands are missing.

Authorities have not made a positive identification, but they believe the body is that of 54-year-old Joanna Anderson. She was reported missing in May 2016.

According to Dills, 44-year-old Darrell Willis has been questioned about the disappearance of Anderson. Willis claims that he helped transport the barrel and the remains of Anderson.

Willis has been charged with abandonment of a corpse and 3 counts of felony tampering with evidence. His bond has been set at $250,000.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.

By Patty Burns of KBNN of Lebanon