Former #Mizzou player pleads a lesser drug charge

Former Missouri Tiger defensive end Nate Howard pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession and received a 60-day suspended jail sentence. Howard also received two years unsupervised probation Wednesday at his appearance in Boone County Court.

Howard was arrested in Columbia when cops found illegal mushrooms and marijuana in his car in June. Howard was charged with a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance.

Howard was suspended from the football team as is the policy with any player charged with a felony. He was kicked off the team after failing to appear for a court date for a speeding ticket in Montgomery County.