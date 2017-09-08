Chiefs put up most points against a Belichick coached Patriots team; Berry carted off field

The 2017 NFL season is starting with a stunning upset. The Chiefs marched into Gillette Stadium and upended the Patriots, 42-27, behind 368 passing yards and four touchdowns from Alex Smith.

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt fumbled on his first career touch and then tore New England’s defense apart the rest of the night. The third-round pick had 246 total yards and three touchdowns. Hunt had the best Week 1 debut any rookie has ever had (his 246 total yards were the most ever by a player in Week 1 of his rookie season). Hunt ran for 148 yards on 17 carries and collected five receptions for 98 yards, including a 78-yard score.

Tom Brady struggled completing only 16-of-36 passes for 267 yards and no touchdown passes.

The 42 points are the most any team has scored against the Patriots under the leadership of Bill Belichick, as were the 537 offensive yards. Remember back to 2014 when the Chiefs beat the Patriots 41-14.

Smith’s quarterback rating is 148.6 after a stellar performance against the Patriots. He riddled the New England secondary for 368 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt caught five passes for 98 yards and two of those scores, while also rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

The win against the Patriots isn’t coming without harmful consequence. Head coach Andy Reid said after the game Kansas City safety Eric Berry might have an Achilles tendon tear that would most likely end his season. Berry was carted off the field during the fourth quarter.

“I don’t think it’s positive news,” Reid said. Berry will undergo a Friday MRI.

He signed a huge contract during the offseason worth 78-million-dollars and 40-million guaranteed. The Tennessee alum has dealt with a variety of health issues during his career, including battling back from Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Scoring Summary