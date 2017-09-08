Cardinals ninth inning rally falls short

The Cardinals’ four-game winning streak is over. They squandered 11 hits and were shut out 3-0 by the Padres in San Diego. Dexter Fowler struck out against Brad Hand with the bases loaded in the ninth to end the game. Lance Lynn allowed just six hits and one run over six innings of work to drop to 10-and-7 with the tough-luck loss.

>>Cardinals Host Pirates Tonight

The Cardinals are back at Busch Stadium tonight to begin a three-game series with the Pirates. It’s the start of a six-game homestand, with the Reds in town for three games next week. Luke Weaver opposes Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams tonight.

>>Cubs Pound Pirates For Series Split

The Cubs pounded the Pirates 8-2 in Pittsburgh to earn a four-game split. Jon Lester allowed five hits and one run in six innings to improve to 10-and-7 with the win. The Cubs lead the Cardinals and Brewers by five games in the NL Central. They host Milwaukee tonight.