Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-6-2017

Top Stories: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson called for empathy and understanding yesterday for those who fear justice won’t be served. The plea comes as a verdict in the murder trial of a former St. Louis police officer is expected. And the state legislature’s annual “veto session” is next week, when lawmakers will look at a measure to fund in-home and nursing home care for low income seniors. Governor Greitens blocked a bill to finances the care which would have pulled surplus money from other state agencies.