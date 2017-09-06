Missouri Treasurer Schmitt activates HELP program for Kansas City region

A disaster relief program for Kansas City area small businesses and farms impacted by the August flash flooding has been activated by Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt.

“And what it does it allows the harmed-area emergency loan program, or HELP, allows for our linked deposit loans, which are low-interest loans for small businesses and ranchers and farmers to be expedited,” Schmitt says.

Schmitt tells Missourinet the HELP system has been activated for ten western Missouri counties: Bates, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Pettis, Platte and Ray.

He notes recovering from flood damage can be a burdensome process.

“We know what a difficult time it can be, all of the things that those business owners and individuals need to worry about, we want to make this as easy as possible for people,” says Schmitt.

The flash flooding happened between August 20 and 22.

The National Weather Service office in Kansas City says 10.19 inches of rain fell at Kansas City International Airport (KCI) in August. The Weather Service says that’s the first time that KCI has broken ten inches of rain in August.

Schmitt has activated the Harmed-area Emergency Loan Priority system (HELP), which authorizes 24-hour approval of support for low-interest loans.

“They (small business owners and farmers) can call our office but we really work with local banks, so whoever they work with traditionally, that’s a good point of contact,” Schmitt says.

Schmitt’s Jefferson City office phone number is (573) 751-8533.

HELP is administered through the Missouri Linked Deposit Program.