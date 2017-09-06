Home runs doom Royals at Tigers even series

Jason Vargas, Trevor Cahill and Andres Machado each gave up two home runs as the Royals were blown out 13-2 by the Tigers in Detroit. Vargas was yanked after a seven-run second. Lorenzo Cain homered in the sixth. It was the Royals’ 168th home run, matching the club single-season record. The Royals recalled outfielder Jorge Soler and infielder Ramon Torres from Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals are three games out in the wild card, but need to jump six teams to reach the second wild card position. According to MLB.com the Royals have a 12.5% chance of making the posteason.

>>Royals Turn To Hammel

Royals right-hander Jason Hammel will start today in the series finale in Detroit. The two teams split the first two games. Hammel is coming off a win over the Twins in his previous start. He is 3-and-2 with a 4.43 ERA in his past 10 starts. Hammel has a 4.41 ERA in three no-decision starts against the Tigers this season. Matthew Boyd will start for the Tigers.