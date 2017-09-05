Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-5-2017

Top Stories: Health insurance company Anthem plans to stop offering individual plans next year in 17 Missouri counties, including Joplin, Springfield, Columbia, St. Louis and St. Louis County. The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer says the individual health insurance market remains volatile and pricing that complies with the federal Affordable Care Act is difficult. And two state lawmaker are facing headwinds for comments they recently posted on Facebook. Professor Greg Magarian of Washington University in St. Louis thinks the current arrangement of safe districts doesn’t promote healthy discourse in politics.