Congressman Graves: President Trump’s tax plan will give all Missourians a raise (AUDIO)

A GOP Congressman who represents 36 counties across northern Missouri is praising President Donald Trump’s (R) tax speech in Springfield.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, who traveled to Loren Cook for the event, tells Missourinet President Trump’s plan would provide an economic boost.

“Paying very close attention to obviously the middle class and then the things to try to generate the economy and get more dollars flowing,” Graves says. “Also, the fact that we have the highest corporate tax rate in the world.”

Graves complains the U-S tax code is 2.4 million words, three times as long as the King James Bible.

Graves is the longest-serving Republican in Missouri’s congressional delegation, serving his ninth term. He says tax simplification will help businesses create jobs and grow the economy.

“We drive more businesses out of this country because of the excessive regulation, the excessive taxes and the excessive litigation that takes place. That’s what drives jobs out of this country,” says Graves.

Critics of the president’s plan include U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, who says it’ll provide tax breaks to billionaires and millionaires.

Congressman Cleaver tweeted Friday that Trump’s plan gives tax cuts “to the one percent.”

Graves tells Missourinet the House has the votes to pass a tax cut. Graves disagrees with those in Congress who say we cannot afford tax relief.

“I think that that is absolutely ridiculous and you hear so much talk about costs to the government, how’s the government going to afford this but nobody has ever asked those families, you know, how they afford the taxes that they continue to have to pay and taxes that continue to go up,” Graves says.

Graves says the president’s plan will give all Missourians a raise, letting people keep more of their money.

Graves was first elected to Congress in 2000. He confirms he’s invited President Trump to visit his sprawling Sixth District, which stretches from the Missouri to the Mississippi river.

The Congressman’s website notes the 6th District is larger than nine states.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, which was recorded on August 30, 2017: