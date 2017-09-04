Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-4-2017

Top Stories: Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt spoke with host Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press yesterday. During a nine minute segment, Blunt was critical of former Missouri Republican Senator John Danforth’s Washington Post column which called Donald Trump the most divisive president in the country’s history. Hundreds of hurricane victims have been rescued by Missouri Task Force One members. Spokesman Gale Blomenkamp says responders are working long hours to search for people who remain stranded.