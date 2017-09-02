Missourinet

Missouri football rankings, 2017-week 3

CLASS 6
1. Blue Springs (15), 2-0

2. Kirkwood, 2-0

3. Park Hill, 2-0

4. CBC, 1-1

5. Eureka, 2-0

6. Hazelwood Central, 2-0

7. Lee’s Summit West, 1-1

8. Rock Bridge, 2-0

9. Rockhurst, 1-1

10. Francis Howell, 2-0

Also receiving votes: Raymore-Peculiar (1-1), Ritenour (2-0), Lee’s Summit North (1-1), Lindbergh (2-0), Jefferson City (1-1)

CLASS 5
1. Vianney (14), 2-0

2. Fort Zumwalt North, 2-0

3. Staley (1), 2-0

4. Battle, 2-0

5. Liberty, 2-0

6. Fort Osage, 2-0

7. Chaminade, 1-1

8. Ozark, 2-0

9. Pattonville, 2-0

10. William Chrisman, 2-0

Also receiving votes: Webster Groves (2-0), Glendale (1-1), Nixa (2-0), Carthage (0-2), Lebanon (2-0)

CLASS 4
1. Webb City (15), 2-0

2. Harrisonville, 2-0

3. Carl Junction, 1-1

4. Kearney, 1-1

5. Hannibal, 1-1

6. Parkway Central, 2-0

7. MICDS, 1-1

8. Platte County, 2-0

9. Ladue, 1-1

10. Parkway North, 1-1

Also receiving votes: Raytown South (1-1), Grain Valley (2-0), Camdenton (1-1)

CLASS 3
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (12), 1-0

2. Maryville (3), 2-0

3. Blair Oaks, 2-0

4. Miller Career, 1-1

5. Park Hills Central, 2-0

6. Southern Boone, 2-0

7. Monett, 2-0

8. Mt. Vernon, 2-0

9. Center, 1-1

10. Seneca, 2-0

Also receiving votes: Eldon (2-0), Cassville (1-1)

CLASS 2
1. Lamar (15), 2-0

2. Trinity, 1-0

3. Mountain Grove, 2-0

4. Lutheran North, 2-0

5. Ava, 2-0

6. Centralia, 2-0

7. South Callaway, 2-0

8. Cardinal Ritter, 2-0

9. Brentwood, 2-0

10. Lexington, 2-0

Also receiving votes: Caruthersville (2-0), Mtn. View-Liberty (0-2)

CLASS 1
1. Hamilton-Penney (15), 2-0

2. Valle Catholic, 2-0

3. Monroe City, 2-0

4. Marceline, 2-0

5. Lincoln, 2-0

6. Hayti, 2-0

7. Westran, 2-0

8. Pierce City, 2-0

9. Thayer, 1-1

10. Lockwood, 2-0

Also receiving votes: Plattsburg (2-0), Wellington-Napoleon (2-0), South Shelby (2-0)

The 15-member media panel includes Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; and Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.