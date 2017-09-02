Chillicothe ends Maryville’s 48-game regular season win streak

–Paul Sturm of ChillicotheNews.com wrote that Chillocothe’s 24-0 win over Maryville on Friday was “one of the great victories in Chillicothe High School’s storied football history.” The Maryville Spoofhounds had won its last 37 Midland Empire Conference and 48 regular-season contests.

–On a 4th and 9 from the Kickapoo 44, Joplin completed a touchdown strike to pull out the 18-17 win.

–A fight in the stands between students forced school officials to end a game 9:44 left in the fourth quarter in a game that Park Hill won 42-0 over Park Hill South.

–3rd ranked Blair Oaks improved to 3-0, but lost their starting quarterback

–Rock Bridge continues to win, beating Columbia cross-town rival Battle 9-0.

8-man

Greenfield 58 Chilhowee 16

Kansas City East Christian (Kan.) 44 Northwest (Hughesville) 32

Mound City 54 Albany 6

Norborne 64 North Shelby 14

North Andrew 60 Pattonsburg 20

North Nodaway 44 South Nodaway 34

Rock Port 70 Stewartsville 6

Sacred Heart 56 Osceola 8

Southwest (Livingston County) 58 DeKalb 6

Stanberry 92 King City 58

Tarkio 40 South Holt 32

Worth County 82 Braymer 12

Class 1

Strafford 30 Marionville 2

Windsor 18 Tipton 2

Fayette 56 Schuyler County 6

Monroe City 38 South Shelby 6

Plattsburg 10 Lawson 6

Appleton City 32 Rich Hill 7

Princeton 52 Milan 7

Principia 42 Crystal City 7

Sarcoxie 59 Miller 7

Scotland County 35 Paris 8

Hayti 49 Chaffee 9

Harrisburg 34 Salisbury 12

Lincoln 51 Slater 14

Lockwood 49 Forsyth 14

Malden 42 Portageville 14

Adrian 14 Midway 12

Lathrop 21 Penney 20

Westran 21 Knox County 20

Sweet Springs 32 Concordia 21

Ash Grove 22 El Dorado Springs 20

Archie 24 Drexel 22

Polo 26 South Harrison 24

Wellington-Napoleon 46 Santa Fe 26

Willow Springs 40 Cabool 27

Marceline 28 Brookfield 0

Gallatin 30 Maysville 8

Skyline 31 Stockton 21

Valle Catholic 39 Caruthersville 34

North Platte 35 Mid-Buchanan 32

Thayer 38 Liberty (Mountain View) 35

East Buchanan 36 West Platte 6

Kelly 38 St. Vincent 6

St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 51Orrick 40

East Prairie 43 Scott City 33

Trenton 46 Putnam County 27

Pierce City 47 Jasper 0

North Callaway 49 Mark Twain 0

Liberal 53 Northeast (Kan.) 0

Centralia 55 Louisiana 6

Crest Ridge 60 Lone Jack 13

Fair Grove 83 Pleasant Hope 0

Class 2

Ava 22 Mountain Grove 19

Bishop LeBlond 42 Cameron 0

Blair Oaks 34 Versailles 14

Bowling Green 60 Clopton with Elsberry 20

Brentwood 45Missouri Military Academy 0

Buffalo 52 Diamond 0

California 12 Warsaw 8

Charleston 47 MidEast MO FB Sr. H. 0

Clark County 22 Macon 20

Clinton 55 St. Michael the Archangel 21

Cole Camp 20 Carrollton 13

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 21 Fulton 14

Jefferson (Festus) 42 Herculaneum 0

Knob Noster 41 Butler 0

Lafayette County 49 Summit Christian Academy 14

Lamar 30 Aurora 6

Lexington 46 St. Pius X (Festus) 12

Odessa 43 Holden 14

Osage 31 Hallsville 6

Owensville 61 Cuba 20

Palmyra 34 Highland 14

Salem 34 Houston 7

South Callaway 48 Wright City 6

St. James 40 Hermann 8

St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 51 Orrick 40

Trinity Catholic 57 Cardinal Ritter 0

Van Horn (Independence) 61 Sherwood 0

Van-Far 13 Montgomery County 6

Class 3

Chillicothe 24 Maryville 0

Dexter 38 Central (New Madrid County) 0

St. Francis Borgia 42 Duchesne 3

Clayton 21 Jennings 6

Eldon 29 Southern Boone 7

Perryville 28 Fredericktown 7

Pleasant Hill 21 Richmond 7

Winfield 20 Confluence Prep Academy Charter 8

Hayti 49 Chaffee 9

Logan-Rogersville 29 Hollister 12

Harrisburg 34 Salisbury 12

Seneca 41 McDonald County 13

Mexico 55 Marshall 14

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 30 Nevada 14

Fort Osage 35 Lee’s Summit 14

Ft. Zumwalt West 41 DeSmet 18

Springfield Catholic 20 Marshfield 7

Marquette 20 Hazelwood West 13

Althoff Catholic 21 Helias Catholic 15

Mt. Vernon 25 Monett 20

Hannibal 26 Boonville 7

Francis Howell North 28 Ft. Zumwalt South 27

Center 28 Pembroke Hill 7

Central (Park Hills) 28 Potosi 20

Gateway 34 Vashon 12

Reeds Spring 36 Bolivar 16

Rockwood Summit 37 Fox 36

Francis Howell Central 40 St. Charles West 15

Cassville 45 East Newton 7

Union 47 Sullivan 19

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 49 Christian 14

Francis Howell 51 Ft. Zumwalt East 7

Hillsboro 52 Ste. Genevieve 21

Lutheran St. Charles 53 Bishop DuBourg 0

Northeast (Kansas City) Central Academy (gm susp’d – will resume Sat. at Noon)

Class 4

Belton 61 Winnetonka 15

Camdenton 28 Lebanon 20

Carl Junction 35 Ozark 14

Central (Cape Girardeau) 40 Farmington 35

DeSoto 35 Windsor (Imperial) 0

Excelsior Springs 23 Oak Park 0

Hillcrest 42 Waynesville 34

Jackson 55 Sikeston 8

Kearney 21 Grandview 0

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 36 Benton 26

Liberty (Wentzville) 35 St. Dominic 28

McCluer 30 Seckman 14

Moberly 21 Kirksville 0

North County 42 Festus 14

Pacific 53 St. Clair 21

Parkway Central 43 Oakville 7

Parkway North 49 University City 0

Parkway West 37 Affton 12

Pittsburg (Kan.) 37 Harrisonville 21

Poplar Bluff 45 St. Charles 7

Raytown 49 Grain Valley 14

Raytown South 37 North Kansas City 27

Rolla 53 Parkview 33

Smith-Cotton 34 Warrensburg 12

Smithville 43 Winnetonka 0

Smithville 48 Savannah 18

Staley 62 Platte County 27

Warrenton 45 Washington 7

Webb City 42 Republic 0

Webster Groves 28 Ladue Horton Watkins 21

West Plains 42 Glendale 18

Willard 28 Bolivar 24

Northeast (Kansas City) Central Academy (gm susp’d – will resume Sat. at Noon)

Class 5

Parkway South 17 McCluer North 0

Rock Bridge 9 Battle 0

William Chrisman 20 Truman 0

Eureka 31 Pattonville 7

Belton 61 Winnetonka 15

West Plains 42 Glendale 18

Willard 19 Neosho with Neosho Christian 7

Excelsior Springs 23 Oak Park 0

Central (St. Joseph) 28 Ruskin 8

Jefferson City 28 Hickman 9

Waynesville 34 Hillcrest 42

Hazelwood East 34 Mehlville 13

Vianney 35 Providence Catholic (Ill.) 14

Chaminade 35 St. Louis University 14

Nixa 38 Central (Springfield) 0

Park Hill 42 Park Hill South 0

Liberty 42 Liberty North 7

Carthage 42 Branson 7

Timberland 49 Holt 14

Rolla 53 Parkview 33

Class 6

Parkway South 17 McCluer North 0

Rock Bridge 9 Battle 0

Eureka 31 Pattonville 7

Rockhurst 35 Bentonville 8

Fort Osage 35 Lee’s Summit 14

Lee’s Summit North 29 Blue Springs South 16

Ft. Zumwalt West 41 DeSmet 18

Joplin 18 Kickapoo 17

Marquette 20 Hazelwood West 13

Ritenour 20 Northwest (Cedar Hill) 0

Fayetteville (Ark.) 22 Blue Springs 17

Jefferson City 28 Hickman 9

Hazelwood East 34 Mehlville 13

Chaminade 35 St. Louis University 14

Christian Brothers College 40 Edwardsville 19

Francis Howell Central 40 St. Charles West 15

Kirkwood 41 Lafayette (Wildwood) 21

Lee’s Summit West 41 Raymore-Peculiar 7

Park Hill 42 Park Hill South 0

Francis Howell 51 Ft. Zumwalt East 7

McCluer 30 Seckman 14

Warrenton 35 Troy Buchanan 28