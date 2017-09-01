The Bill Pollock Show–Playoff contention or not, why September will be a fun month to watch the #STLCards (PODCAST)

We’ve seen other kids from Memphis come up and have an impact on the St. Louis Cardinals in a positive way, so why not bring up some more pitchers?

That’s exactly what the club is doing and whether or not they can make up the five or six game deficit in the division and/or wildcard, it’s going to be fun to watch kids like Luke Weaver, Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson pitch. Cardinals fans are getting a glimpse of what the 2018 rotation will look like.

We continue our theme this week of former athletes who broke down and cried during interviews. Let’s listen back to Brett Favre.

Mizzou is having bands play before football games. The first group on the list has a member of the band who had a relationship with Lindsey Lohan. It involved fancy cars, drugs and a lawsuit with an internet tabloid. Not really a sports story, but interesting.