Mahomes hits on big plays in #Chiefs final preseason game

First-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 30-6 victory over the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes completed 9-of-16 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. He completed passes of 53, 46 and 28 yards to Demarcus Robinson. Jehu Chesson returned a punt 76 yards for a KC touchdown. The Chiefs open the regular season next Thursday at New England, the defending Super Bowl champs.

>>Did Robinson lock up a spot?

Mahomes favorite target was second-year pro Robinson , who may have locked up the Chiefs’ final wide receiver job. He had three catches for 127 yards, including a 28-yard TD strike just before halftime.

“I saw Demarcus and the defender was behind him. I knew if I threw it out there he would make a play on the ball and he did. It was a great play and a great catch. It’s just something where you have to let those guys make plays,” said Mahomes

>>Santos back to kicking after shaky start

Cairo Santos made his preseason debut after dealing with a groin injury. His first kicked was a missed extra point, but he later hit a 48-yard field goal in the second half.

>>Chiefs Release Lineman

The Chiefs released offensive lineman Jah Reid, who started 10 games in 2015 and appeared in 12 games last year. He was cut one day after the Chiefs acquired offensive lineman Cameron Erving from Cleveland. Erving, who was a Browns’ 2015 first-round draft pick, did not play in the exhibition finale against Tennessee.