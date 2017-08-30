Missourinet

Trump in Springfield, MO introduces tax plan, vows comeback of U.S. Main Streets

President Donald Trump introduced his tax reform goals in a speech in Springfield, Missouri Tuesday. He vowed to lower the corporate tax rate, bring companies back to the U.S. and took aim at the state’s senior Senator Claire McCaskill, a Democrat.

Trump touted a “main street comeback of historic proportions,” with a speech scattered with references to the icon Route 66 highway that runs through Springfield.

 

Listen to entire speech:

