Man with only Trump store in America brings merchandise to Missouri

A Tennessee man who has followed the president to 33 states is selling pro-Donald Trump merchandise today in Springfield, as part of the president’s visit there. Whitey Taylor says he has sold his Trump apparel at 54 of the president’s rallies.

“About 200 thousand miles we’ve traveled with him. We’ve made a decision if we travel with him anymore, this is the first time I’ve done it in a while, that we’re going on the plane with him. (Laughs) He hasn’t cleared that yet though,” Taylor tells Springfield TV station KOLR-10.

Supporters can stock up on things like “Make America Great Again” logo gear.

“We just come in a couple days ahead of time and sell to people so they don’t have to stand in line at rallies and not get the merchandise that they want. We got it right here,” says Taylor.

He has a brick and mortar storefront in Tennessee. According to Taylor, it’s the only one in America.

Trump will be at the Loren Cook manufacturing plant at 2:30 p.m. to gather support for tax cuts. More than 600 protesters are expected near the location.

Starting around 12:55 p.m., KOLR’s coverage of Trump’s visit will be streamed live on Missourinet.com