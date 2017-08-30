Carpenter homers, Weaver deals in #STLCards win over Brewers. Cubs also win

Luke Weaver struck out 10 while pitching two-run ball into the sixth inning as the Cardinals cruised to a 10-2 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee. Matt Carpenter clubbed a two-run homer, his first since pledging hurricane relief in Houston for each of his blasts the rest of the way. Luke Voit pitched in with two hits and four RBI in the win.

The Cardinals battle the Brewers one more time today as the teams finish their two-game series at Miller Park. Carlos Martinez is slated to start for St. Louis and Chase Anderson for Milwaukee. The Cardinals are third in the NL Central at 66-and-65, five games behind the Cubs and five-and-a-half out of the second NL wild card.

Jake Arrieta threw six innings of two-hit, shutout ball as the Cubs turned back the Pirates 4-1 at Wrigley Field. Ben Zobrist homered and Anthony Rizzo had three hits and an RBI for Chicago. The Cubs are 71-and-60 and lead NL Central by three-and-a-half games over the Brewers. They finish their series in Pittsburgh tonight.