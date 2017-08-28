Missouri congressman calls Trump an effective leader

East-central Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Missouri, says President Donald Trump has been an effective commander-in-chief thus far. Luetkemeyer says the President goes off topic and gets himself in trouble, but his goals remain the same.

“Whether it’s (building) the wall, health care, tax reform, or improving our military, those are things that he ran on. When he won, he believes that he has the mandate from the people to do those things,” says Luetkemeyer.

Congressional Republicans have failed three times this year to pass health care legislation that would replace Obamacare.

Trump’s next pursuit is cutting federal taxes. He will be visiting Springfield on Wednesday to campaign for tax cuts. More than 400 protesters are expected there that day.

“The media makes him (Trump) out to be a buffoon and a fool but he’s been very effective at this point, with regards to getting things done that he said he was going to do,” says Luetkemeyer. “The things he has not accomplished are things, quite frankly, that Congress should be able to help him with and we haven’t.”

Luetkemeyer, who represents 13 counties in eastern and central Missouri, says Congress is working on changes to federal tax policies but the legislation could be delayed until next year. When lawmakers return to Washington, D.C. next month, they are expected to increase the debt ceiling and consider a spending bill that would keep the federal government running.

Luke Turnbough of KREI contributed to this story