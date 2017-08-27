Missourinet

No pitching, no offense in Royals blow out loss

The Indians did all of their scoring in the first two innings as they bombarded the Royals, 12-0, in Cleveland.  The Tribe put together a nine-run second, consisting of a Yan Gomes grand slam, a three-run homer by Carlos Santana, and a two-run shot from Francisco Lindor.  Carlos Carrasco hurled seven shutout innings for the win.  Cleveland secured the shutout sweep at home and leads the AL Central by six-and-a-half games.  Royals starter Eric Skoglund gave up seven hits and seven runs while recording just four outs to take the loss.

The Royals haven’t scored a run in the past 34 innings, a franchise record.  The Royals are nine games back in the division race.