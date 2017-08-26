Royals fall further in the Central. Shutout by Cleveland

Ryan Merritt and three relievers put together a shutout as the Indians blanked the Royals, 4-0, in Cleveland. Merritt gave up seven hits and no runs over six-and-two-thirds innings for his first win of 2017. Francisco Lindor clubbed a two-run homer for the Tribe. Giovanny Urshela smacked an RBI-double as Cleveland improved to 71-and-56. The Royals ended with eight hits, but went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Jason Vargas took the loss for KC, which fell to 64-and-63.

— Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak

Indians 71 56 .559 0 2

Twins 66 62 .516 5.5 1

Royals 64 63 .504 7 -2

Tigers 55 72 .433 16 -1

Sox 51 76 .402 20 3